Bella confirms romance with Marc Kalman

Bella Hadid really tried to pull a fast one on us, huh? The supermodel took to Instagram on July 8 to subtly confirm her relationship with art director Marc Kalman. Among a series of photos from her trip to France, where she walked the runways in Paris’ Haute Couture Fashion Week, Bella slipped in a snap of her and Marc cosying up together. In the picture, the duo can be seen with their arms wrapped around each other while leaning in for a kiss.

“Time of my life,” she captioned the series of photos. “Healthy, Working and Loved.”

And it’s safe to say Bella’s boyfriend already has the stamp of approval from her inner circle. Sister Gigi Hadid commented on the post with a smiley face, while Lily Aldridge weighed in with a string of heart emojis. Meanwhile, pal Lauren Perez only had eyes for that sneaky PDA snap, writing along with a heart eye emoji, “last pic.”

This is the first relationship Bella, 24, has gone public with since her August 2019 split from on-again, off-again boyfriend The Weeknd. “They are in different places right now, physically and mentally,” a source told E! News at the time. “Bella is prepping for her fashion week commitments and Abel is working on his music and his upcoming acting debut.”

Back in October, Bella was linked to Jack Nicholson’s grandson Duke Nicholson. However, Bella’s rep quickly shot down those rumours, telling E! News they’re not romantically involved.

In the months that followed, Bella took some time away from the spotlight to focus on her mental health, returning to Instagram in January with a message for her fans.

“I took some time away to reflect and learn about myself in a way that would be too much to explain at the moment, but with time I will express,” she wrote. “The memories and fortune I came back with are pure wisdom, a closer relationship with myself & my spirituality, a sense of self-love that I have always lacked, a few great friends, and these books that saw me through. I found myself, my strength and my light again.”