Kriti and Varun Dhawan wrap up ‘Bhediya’ shoot

Dinesh Vijan’s much-awaited film ‘Bhediya’ starring Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal has wrapped its shoot. The film has been completely shot in the pandemic and completed a very tough schedule in record time. Bhediya has been shot in the picturesque location of Arunachal Pradesh and second schedule in Mumbai with all the safety precautions and a controlled environment. The makers released a special motion poster today announcing the film wrap. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya is written by the National Award winner, Niren Bhatt. Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan present, Bhediya. Bhediya is slated to release in cinemas on April 14, 2022.













