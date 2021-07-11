Maryam, Bilawal even don’t know history of Kashmir: Fawad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has already broken ‘political idols’ in Pakistan and Gilgit-Baltistan, would now win the AJK Legislative Assembly elections too.

Addressing party workers, he said both the political novices – Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maryam Safdar – had campaigned for their respective party candidates in the GB. “However, they got frustrated when they realized that their parties had failed to field candidates for many GB Legislative Assembly seats. They were facing the same situation in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), where the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) could not find candidates in many constituencies,” he added.

Fawad said both the parties in fact have no political culture as they are being run by two royal families. “One has a ‘Maharani’ and the other a ‘Maharaja’ at the helm of their affairs, who have no respect for their party leaders and even treat their parties’ former prime ministers like slaves,”

He said both Bilawal and Maryam, who are in fact busy in their ‘Abbu Bachao’ (save father) campaigns, knew nothing about the relationship of Pakistanis and Kashmiris as evident from their speeches.

He reminded the AJK people that it was Maryam Safdar that at her daughter’s marriage ceremony Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the special guest. Likewise, he said, Bilawal does not know that Pakistan had fought three wars with India on the Kashmir dispute.

Pakistanis and Kashmiris, he said, are one nation and no one can separate them. There is no graveyard in Jhelum, Abbottabad and Mansehra where the army personnel martyred (at the Line of Control) are not buried, he added.

He said when the federal government came to know that an Indian firm had gotten rights of live coverage of Pakistan team cricket matches, it immediately revoked the same representing the sentiments of the nation. The government decided that no business would be done with any Indian entity, he added.

He said both Bilawal and Maryam know nothing as to how to run the national economy, as they had practically done nothing to earn even a single rupee. They were born with golden spoons in their mouths as their fathers Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif had built empires abroad and purchased palaces for them in major world cities, he added. “For that both Zardari and Nawaz, while in power, had looted and plundered the national wealth and now they were facing cases and were unable to take part in election campaigns.”

He said Maryam and Bilawal knew nothing about the problems of the poor as they had never traveled by public transport.