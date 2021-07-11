PM Imran has ‘handed over’ Kashmir to India

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Saturday again criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for ‘handing over the valley to India’, as she continued her campaigning for the upcoming polls, a private TV channel reported. “Nawaz Sharif and I are pure Kashmiris, I see Nawaz Sharif in every participant of the rally,” she said as she addressed a gathering in Sharda town of Neelam district, Azad Jammu & Kashmir. “Nawaz has a place in every person’s heart,” the PML-N leader said, adding that a ‘coward like Imran Khan couldn’t be the leader of Kashmiris’. “A brave premier is the one who can lead Kashmiris. The selected doesn’t enjoy respect, neither at home, nor abroad. He throws Kashmir to India and then asks Pakistanis to observe a two-minute silence,” she said and added that the masses will not stay quite anymore. “The selected handed over Occupied Kashmir to India. [PM] Imran had said after meeting [former US president Donald] Trump that he had won a World Cup,” she added. Maryam observed that people are burdened by inflation and Imran Khan’s name brought ‘memories of long queues outside sugar and flour stores’. She reiterated that Imran stole the 2018 elections on the slogan of a bat; adding that his slogan should be of Kashmir’s betrayal, sugar theft and expensive flour instead. “How would someone who came to power with the help of selectors know about freedom. How will those who stole votes through creating a fault in the RTS system know about freedom,” she said.













