‘No vaccination, no entry’, Lahore announces new Covid-19 SOPs

In a bid to prevent the fourth wave of coronavirus, the Punjab government has announced new SOPs for Lahore. An SOP compliance week will be observed in the city’s high-risk areas from July 9 to July 18, a notification by the Punjab health department said.

* All gyms, restaurants, hotels, cinemas to establish desks for vaccination certificate checks or sending CNICs to 1166

* All employees to get inoculated

* Hotel bookings only allowed for vaccinated people

* No dine-in after 12am

* Only vaccinated people allowed inside restaurants

* 200 people to be accommodated inside wedding halls

The government has decided to establish a provincial control room to monitor the implementation of precautionary measures at restaurants, wedding halls, hotels, and cinemas. Planning Minister Asad Umar earlier revealed that Pakistan may be heading towards the fourth wave of the deadly virus. Poor SOP compliance and rapid spread of Delta and Alpha variants have increased the infections across the country, he pointed out. Pakistan reported 35 deaths and 1,828 new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The infection rate in the country has increased 3.79%.