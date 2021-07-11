Shehbaz Sharif accuses FIA of harassment during investigation

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has accused the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) of harassment during interrogation, a private TV channel reported on Saturday.

The allegations from the opposition leader against the investigating agency came during a hearing at a Lahore court where he appeared in relation to his bail application. “The FIA’s investigation team treated me inappropriately and the officers used to engage in pointless conversations. When I asked why they were doing this, the FIA officers kept laughing and making fun of me,” he alleged.

Shehbaz told the court that he and his family suffered a loss of billions of rupees when it comes to operating the Ramzan sugar mills. “I opposed my family members and provided the commodity to the masses cheaply,” he said and added that he has already responded to the allegations of taking commissions in projects.

In its response, the FIA rejected the allegations levelled by Shehbaz. A spokesperson said that there was no question of harassment or misbehaviour against the PML-N leader. “He was brought with great respect but he did not give serious answers to the questions. If he was asked about billions of rupees deposited in his accounts, he would reply that he had launched metro bus and orange line train in Lahore. When he was asked why his employees deposited billions of rupees in his and his family’s accounts, he would respond to this saying that he served Punjab a lot,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesman further said when they inquired about the vehicles and properties he owned that he would tell them to ask these questions from his children. “He said his lawyers will answer questions about the billions of rupees sent from abroad. He used to give such responses and said the question and answer must not be made public.”

Meanwhile, a Lahore sessions court ordered the FIA to not harass Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz.

The PML-N leaders appeared before the court which heard their petition regarding the extension of interim bail in a money laundering case. During the proceedings, the FIA investigating officer prayed that the investigation of the accused was not yet complete and that they were issued a show-cause notice for not re-joining the investigation.

Citing the reason for not re-joining the FIA’s probe, the defendants’ counsel argued that his clients were appearing before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The former chief minister of Punjab prayed to the court that after NAB, the same cases against him were being handed over to the FIA “I am accused today that I took commissions in projects, I have replied to the FIA. I was insulted there. The FIA members talked to me in vain. When I could not bear it, I stood up and asked them why they were doing this to me?” he lamented.

The court stopped the FIA from harassing Shehbaz and Hamza and extended the interim bail in the sugar inquiry case till August 2.