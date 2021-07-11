PM for early completion of ERRA’s projects

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) to complete the ongoing projects expeditiously to facilitate the people.

The prime minister issued these directions while chairing a meeting to review the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority’s (ERRA) ongoing reconstruction and development projects.

It was updated in the meeting that since its inception in 2006, the ERRA has so far completed 75 percent of its total development portfolio of 14,704 projects, whereas 14 percent of them are currently under construction. The under-construction projects include 885 projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 1,214 projects in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The prime minister ordered the authorities concerned to complete these ongoing projects on a fast track basis.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Khan has approached influential political personalities in Sindh to form an anti-Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) alliance in the province to prepare for the next local bodies and general elections.

After a consultation with the political leadership, it has been decided to invite all such political personalities to Islamabad. It has been further planned to establish a Sindh advisory body composed of PTI leaders from the province and other anti-PPP political leadership in the province.

It emerged that the plan is aimed at bringing all political forces against the PPP-led Sindh government on a single page ahead of the local bodies elections and general elections.

According to sources, the prime minister will also hold a meeting of the PTI lawmakers from the province next week to take them into confidence over the strategy.

The development came days after the former chief minister of Sindh, Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim on July 01 joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader and former Sindh chief minister Arbab Ghulam called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad and announced joining PTI.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan said that Arbab Ghulam Rahim’s inclusion will help the party in Sindh. It was principally decided in the meeting to work actively to strengthen the PTI in Sindh province.

Dr Rahim also urged the prime minister to visit the Sindh areas and focus attention on Sindh province.