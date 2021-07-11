Pir Pagara’s mother passes away in Karachi

The mother of PML-F chief and Pir of Pagara Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi has passed away at a Karachi hospital after a protracted illness.

Reports said the funeral prayers of the deceased will be held after the return of her son Syed Ali Gohar Rashdi from the United States. A number of cities in Sindh will remain shut to mourn the death of the mother of Pir Pagara.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has expressed grief over the death of the mother of Pir Pagara. In his condolence message, he prayed for the departed soul.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib also expressed deep sorrow over the demise of the mother of Pir Pagara. In his condolence message, he prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.