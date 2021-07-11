Security alert issued in view of possible terrorist threat: CTD

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) said on Saturday that the security high alert issued across the country in view of a possible terror threat and intelligence-based operations (IBOs) are being conducted in Punjab. The CTD Punjab said in a statement that a security high alert was issued in view of a possible terror threat. The spokesperson added that IBOs are being conducted across Punjab as 23 operations were conducted in different districts during the last seven days. During the IBOs, 23 suspects have been interrogated and two high-profile terrorists, Abdul Samad and Ikramullah Khan, were arrested. The alleged terrorist Abdul Samad was arrested from Sialkot and Ikramullah Khan was arrested from Nankana Sahib.













