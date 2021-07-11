Zubaida lauds navy’s endeavours in socio-economic uplift of coastal region

Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal has lauded the efforts of the Pakistan Navy for the welfare of the people of coastal areas, especially in Balochistan. Addressing a prize distribution ceremony at Pakistan Navy Cadet College Ormara on Saturday, she said that Pakistan Navy Cadet College Ormara is a testament to the navy’s efforts to develop the coastal areas. The minister appreciated the navy’s efforts in imparting quality education and applauded the institution as a doorstep for the bright future of youth of Balochistan. She underscored the navy’s endeavours in socio-economic uplift of the coastal region of Balochistan in the fields of health and education. She also advised the cadets to excel as lifelong learners to achieve today for their success. The chief guest gave away prizes and certificates among distinguished cadets, faculty and winner house. Earlier, upon arrival at Cadet College Ormara, the federal minister was received by Commander Coast Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas. The minister also visited Naval Hospital Darmaan Jah and Bahria Model College Ormara where locals are provided free medical facilities. The dignitary also visited Bahria Model College, Ormara.













