Quality education vital for country’s inclusive growth: EU Envoy

EU Ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara on Saturday said the European Union continued to support Pakistan in its efforts to strengthen education and good governance for pursuing a path of inclusive growth and development in the country.

To materialize the concept of good governance and strengthening the education system here, particularly in far flung areas of Balochistan and other provinces, the EU would fund to the Balochistan Education Support (BES) II, a five-year education development programme amounting to Euros 7.4 million (PKR 3.27 Billion). While talking to APP, Androulla Kaminara said, “ An educated young generation is more imperative for Pakistan to pursue a path of inclusive growth and development.”

Terming the education as a basic human right and key to ensuring that people do not fall behind in society and in life, she said “ the EU is committed to ensuring access to quality education for all boys and girls in Balochistan, which will enable them to follow their dreams and contribute to a better future for Pakistan.”

Replying to a question about about Coronavirus and its worst impacts on education system, the envoy said the pandemic had shaken the world economy and leaving the people in a difficult situation, however, the main focus of the EU to address COVID-19 challenges and taking steps to reduce its significant impacts on education and others sectors.

Androulla Kaminara said “ the EU will continue to work closely with its partners including the Government of Balochistan and UNICEF to support and strengthen Pakistan’s education system.”

To another query, she said “ The EU’s support on primary and secondary education is a priority area under the EU-Pakistan Strategic Engagement Plan, which serves as guide for bilateral relations between the two sides and aims to further enhance engagement and work towards addressing emerging global challenges.”

She said that substantial progress was being made under the BBEP as the European Union (EU) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have formally signed an agreement to launch the Balochistan Education Support (BES) II.