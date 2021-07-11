11 more healthcare workers infected with covid-19

At least 11 more healthcare workers were infected in the last 24 hours while battling the COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan, soaring the total of infected health professionals to 16,671.

In 24 hours six more doctors and five other hospital staff were infected with coronavirus, sources said.

So far 9,966 doctors, 2,374 nurses and 4,331 other staff of hospitals have contracted coronavirus. 306 infected health workers have been under treatment at their homes while 15 have been admitted in hospitals.

While battling the deadly virus outbreak in the country 164 healthcare workers have lost their lives, the sources said. Overall 16,186 health workers have recovered from the coronavirus pandemic.