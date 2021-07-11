Bank of Punjab sponsors Junior National Ranking Tennis Championship 2021

The Bank of Punjab has always been on the forefront when it comes to empowerment of the youth. BOP sponsored the Junior National Tennis Championship 2021.The tournament took place at Punjab Tennis Academy under the Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA). Different players from across Pakistan got the chance to be in action after a long gap due to Covid restrictions. Closing ceremony was held at Punjab Tennis Academy where Mr. Ijaz-ur-Rehman Qureshi (Group Head Operations – BOP) graced the occasion as chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners of different age categories. Secretary PLTA Mr. Rashid Malik, players and their families were also present at the occasion.













