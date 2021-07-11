CM directs speedy drainage of rainwater in Rawalpindi

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directed to utilize all possible resources for speedy drainage of rainwater in low-lying areas of Rawalpindi and said the Wasa and administration should expedite their work.

He warned that no delay in work would be tolerated and directed that drainage should be ensured in minimum time by utilizing machinery. He said officials of the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) should remain present in the field and ensure complete implementation on the plan of drainage.

Usman Buzdar said that citizens should not face any difficulty as special arrangements should also be made to keep traffic flow smooth.

The chief minister also directed to submit a report of drainage to the Chief Minister’s Office.

Kashmir

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan took a courageous stance on the Kashmir issue as he was a real advocate of Kashmiri people.

The chief minister said that PM Imran Khan had raised the Kashmir issue boldly and the whole nation was fully aware of the fact that the former rulers made a vicious attempt to sell the Kashmir cause and preferred their vested interests over it.

In the previous regimes, personal relations were promoted with the Indian leadership instead of solving the Kashmir dispute, he added. Pakistan’s certified fraudsters could not fool the people in the Azad Kashmir elections, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted the Kashmir issue at every international forum in a comprehensive manner. He said that senseless opposition was still engaged in political point scoring on the important issue of Kashmir.

He also condemned the statements by the opposition made during the Azad Kashmir election campaign and said that those who were doing the politics of ‘do and die’ should apologise to the nation. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the whole nation and the government was standing beside their Kashmiris brethren, he concluded.

Population

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that rapid growth in population is creating problems which are a threat to human survival on the earth.

The chief minister said that speedy growth in population multiplies health, education and employment issues.

In his message on the World Population Day, he said that the purpose of observing the day was to raise awareness globally regarding the importance of balance in population and resources.

People’s cooperation and support to the government’s efforts was utmost necessary to overcome the problems related to the increasing population, and to improve the living standards of the people. The tsunami of the human population must be stopped to protect natural resources. Raising awareness about population welfare wss the collective responsibility of every member of society, he added.

MNA

Federal Minister Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the Chief Minister’s Office on Saturday in which matters regarding mutual interest, development projects and overall political situation was discussed.

Member Provincial Assembly Rana Shahbaz Ahmed was also present.

Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan lauded the CM’s vision of a separate development package for each district and said that Punjab had started its journey of sustainable and composite development under his leadership. He stated that the CM’s consultation with elected representatives regarding development projects was yielding positive results as Usman Buzdar believed in teamwork rather than one-man-show.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that the incumbent government did not believe in chanting hollow slogans but to deliver. Time of pomp and show had passed and the PTI government was selflessly serving people and would continue to do so.

He said that the journey of real development of Punjab had started which could not be stopped. The opposition’s politics revolved around its personal interests. The present government had launched development projects for the uplift of the living standard of people. He added that the basic amenities and needs of people were ignored in the past as the former rulers spent resources on the cities of their choice by neglecting remote and backward areas.

The PTI government had diverted resources towards neglected areas. Now only politics of development and public service would prevail, the CM said.