With Friends Like These…

The way Bilawal Bhutto and Maryam Nawaz are at each other’s throats ahead of the Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) general election it seems difficult to believe that till very recently they were united on a one-point agenda to oust the government and had agreed to march hand-in-hand onto the capital and send the prime minister packing. So much so, they even looked set to write a new chapter in the political history of Pakistan by agreeing to toggle their candidates here and there to accommodate their partners in the PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement). But alas, just as many feared, the alliance was shattered about as soon as it was put to the electoral test and PPP and PML-N, at least, have been at loggerheads since then.

Old-timers more familiar with Pakistan’s political currents than most onlookers doubted the longevity of PDM right from the start simply because its two principle standard-bearers have been in a war of political attrition since at least the 1990s. And there is simply too much bad blood between them to be brushed under the carpet, even if the eventual aim is something they both hold dearer than just about everything else at the moment. That is why they have been spewing venom against each other ever since they couldn’t agree on the matter of the opposition leader in the Senate.

Now, going by their rhetoric, it seems as if some parties in the opposition are playing the role of an opposition party less for the government and more for other parties on their side of the aisle. In this way what started as a movement to topple the government is instead only strengthening the ruling party. Bilawal Bhutto, for example, seems uncertain whether to turn his guns more towards the PTI or the PML-N in his campaign speeches. And Maryam too, never one not to pay back in kind, makes sure to drag the PPP into her long, pointed speeches when ordinarily she would be expected to focus on PTI.

There are important lessons to be learnt from the way the opposition alliance unravelled so quickly. For only as far back as last October PDM’s most senior members seemed pretty convinced that the PTI government would capitulate around Jan-Feb 2021, yet precisely the opposite happened. Once they tried to go for the government’s jugular but came up short, they found that they had no better punching bags left than each other. And so we go round in circles. With friends like each other, opposition parties don’t need too many rivals. *