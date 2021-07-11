The Gandapur Saga

Kashmir Affairs Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is back with a bang. What a perfectly timed scandal to force us to look away from Pakistan’s angry political culture. Quite expectedly, a video clip of him giving wads of cash to a party activist for a supposed developmental project ahead of AJK elections did not sit well with the rival parties. Already, Maryam has stepped in the ring with “buy(ing) votes) allegations. A complaint has also been lodged with the constituency’s RO. Meanwhile, social media scuttles on a warpath to protest against this violation of the electoral code of conduct.

No one in their right mind would defend Mr Gandapur’s fallacious act. Whatever noble intentions he was acting on (given the said warning about a raging torrent about to claim many lives), the timing of his “selfless” loosening of drawstrings could not have been much worse.

But we should all remember it is the honourable minister we are talking about. For his obsession to make a headline for all the wrong reasons is known far and wide. Have we forgotten the nonsensical (edging on utter monarchical absolution) wisecrack, “…My land my own vehicle and my own son,” he used to explain a video of his 10-year-old son driving a car? Apparently, bobbing his head to a fast-paced track was what he construed as the true encapsulation of “the passion of PTI.” The silly season is clearly upon us. Then again, his overwhelmingly sexist remarks in a desperate attempt to demonise PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz cannot be forgotten just yet. Earlier, he had landed in a pickle over his much-touted claims of carrying “honey” and unlicensed weapons on his way to attend his party’s lockdown of the capital in 2016. Snatching ballot boxes, enabling extremely bigoted remarks against the PPP chairman and misguided remarks on Indian spy Kulbushan Yadav–that too, on national television–the list just goes on and on. When it comes to Mr Gandapur, the closet of controversies ceases to shut its doors. That he has fast become a king of follies is secret to none. What is surprising is that he still has a flag hoisted on his car!

True that it is not just the chronicle of one black sheep. The past few years have seen the public servants stooping to lows deemed uncrossable before. May it be the toxic language used within the house or the sharply polarised public discourse: politics is not just politics but an act of war now. Add to that these seemingly neverending stunts by overpassionate party representatives and we’ve gone totally off the course. Of course, Maryam should not have gone to the extent of slapping serious allegations of electoral fraud on a sitting prime minister. Still, our kaptaan should also be mindful of what goes on within his close ranks. No member should be allowed to pull in unmitigated disasters in his corridors of power. Some say that he already runs a tight ship but looking at the political scheme of things, Mr Khan would do well to keep a beady eye on his lieutenants. As for now, let the river run its course. There appears absolutely no reason to twist the knife further into the wound. Unleashing a storm against Maryam’s bill of indictment would serve no purpose other than serving cheap fodder for now-in-vogue vlogs. *