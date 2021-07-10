Maryam opposes govt’s plans to make Kashmir a province

PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif taking a clear stance on the government’s possible move to make Kashmir a province said that she along with the people of Sharda (Kashmir) raised slogans ‘Bacha Bacha kat maray ga, kashmir sooba naehn banay ga’ (Kashmir will not be a province).”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that “Only fearless Nawaz Sharif can be the leader of the brave Kashmir but not selected Imran Khan who has no respect inside the country and even outside the country.”

PML-N Vice President said that Imran Khan lost the case of Kashmir and now Kashmiri people said to him that he (Imran Khan) should ‘die’ in utter shame.

Maryam Nawaz was addressing a rally in Sharda, AJK as part of the ongoing election campaign.

She said that Imran Khan who led inflation, corruption, and ineligibility now wanted to enter Kashmir (through these polls).

It is pertinent to note that general polls are due in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) on July 25 where ruling PTI and opposition parties PPP and PML-N are holding political gatherings.

“I came from Pakistan to speak with people of Kashmir and I know when we say Imran Khan automatically words like sugar thief and flour thief come to mind,” Maryam Nawaz Sharif said. She alleged that Imran Khan must have electoral symbols like Kashmir-seller. She reiterated that Imran Khan did not have any idea what is liberty and freedom

The PML-N Vice President asked people of Sharda to protect their vote till they would not get the results on the polling day. She directed her supporters to go to polling stations along with their mobile phones and protect the sanctity of the votes.

She cited examples of the Daska bye-elections where PMLN supported, guarded the elections, and managed a victory. Maryam Nawaz Sharif also announced to establish a university in the Sharda if the PML-N government comes to power on July 25.