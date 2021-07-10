Delta variant of COVID-19 reaches Lahore

LAHORE: The presence of deadly Indin coronavirus variant delta has been surfaced in Lahore.

The medical experts in Lahore have confirmed the presence of the delta variant of coronavirus in the provincial capital of Punjab.

Professor Doctor Taveerul Islam said the cases of the said Indian variant have been reported in Lahore.

He said this type of virus has a tendency to spread very quickly and the patients are reporting headaches and stomachaches as initial symptoms of this variant.

He said if a single person in a household caught this type of virus, the whole family could be infected.

He said it was premature to say anything regarding the efficacy of Chinese vaccines against this coronavirus variant and said the precautions and the implementation of the SOPs are only ways to keep you protected from the virus.

Dr Tanveer said a timely diagnosis and treatment can prevent the intensity of the disease. He said in wake of the delta variant, a lockdown may have to be imposed again.