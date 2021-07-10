Authorities retrieve 800 kanals worth Rs 4 billion in Naran

The authorities had recovered 800 Kanal land worth Rs 4 billion in Naran during an anti encroachment operation, Commissioner Hazara Division, Riaz Khan Mahsood Saturday said.

Addressing a press conference, he said following the directives of Chief Justice of Pakistan and Chief Minister KPK, the authorities demolished 6000 cabins, 6 hotels and 22 illegal buildings in Naran in the operation.

The commissioner further said 50 people were arrested for hurling stones, opening fire on the government officials and damaging vehicles during the anti-encroachment operation.

Riaz Khan stated that despite the resistance by the locals, the Naran police and administration did not use force to complete the operation.

On the occasion DIG Hazara, Mirwavis Niaz, DC Mansehra Dr. Qasim, DPO Mansehra Asif Bahadur were also present.

The commissioner, replying to a question, said that the government had prioritized the environment and tourism sector, and Peshawar High Court (PHC) had ordered an anti-encroachment operation in Kaghan and Naran and appointed him as a focal person.

“We fulfilled all legal formalities well before the operation in Naran”, he said.

Riaz Khan said that the billion tree tsunami project was highly appreciated by the world which was launched by the previous KP government while the impact of the 10 billion plantation campaign was very good.

“We have chalked out a comprehensive plan to improve the environment in the division and Naran operation was also a part of it,” he said, adding that Naran had a special attraction for tourists all over the country but 6000 cabins and Kachi Basti were constructed illegally there.

He said that in Naran, some people had constructed 3 -story and 10 -story buildings and motorboats were using Lake Saif ul Malook illegally.

Talking about the drainage of the hotels in Naran, he said that 390 hotels were throwing their sewerage water into the River Kunhar, adding “we have informed them through media and gave a deadline of 15 days, if they would not follow the instructions then the authority will take strict action against them.”

Responding to a question, the commissioner said that according to the revenue record , the authority had completed anti-encroachment operations in Naran, Kaghan and Jalkhad.

Riaz Khan said that a ban had been imposed on rafting and trout fishing in River Kunhar, for the protection of the environment, adding “We are distributing one million biodegradable shopping bags which is a measure to protect the environment.”

The commissioner appreciating the people of Hazara said that 99 percent of the population of the region was peace-loving , adding “I will congratulate the police and administration who have completed the anti-encroachment operations in a peaceful manner. ”

He disclosed that a stone crushing policy had been formulated for the region and a ban would be imposed soon on stone crushing plants at Thandiani road and they would be shifted to Haripur and Mansehra.