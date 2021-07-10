Duke and Duchess to attend Wimbledon women’s final

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, will watch Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova compete in the Wimbledon women’s final on Saturday.

After completing a period of self-isolation at home after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus, the Duchess of Cambridge will attend the finals this weekend.

Kate Middleton will also be attending the men’s final on Sunday.

The Duchess will be without the Duke, who will be attending the football Euro 2020 final between England and Italy at Wembley.

The Duchess of Cambridge is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC).

Novak Djokovic will face Matteo Berrettini in the men’s Wimbledon final on Sunday, while world number one Ashleigh Barty will face eighth seed Karolina Pliskova in the women’s final.