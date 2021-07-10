Pakistan’s Wahab Riaz sent back from London airport

LAHORE: Pakistani pacer Wahab Riaz was sent back from the London airport over visa issues after he landed to participate in ‘The Hundred’ cricket tournament.

The left-arm bowler was informed by immigration authorities upon arrival that he has the wrong visa and can not be allowed into London.

The 35-year-old cricketer later informed reporters that he was getting the visa error rectified and will soon travel again.

Riaz will play for Trent Rockets as a replacement for Nathan Coulter-Nile, the Australian all rounder. Mohammad Amir is another Pakistani who is playing in the league.

The Peshawar Zalmi skipper has not played a T20I for the national team since December and is available for the English tournament after missing out the series against West Indies in the Caribbean.

He was the second-highest wicket-taker in the PSL 2021.

Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi will be unavailable due to their national duty.