Daily Times

Your right to know Saturday, July 10, 2021


Aima Baig posts love filled pictures with ‘forever date’ Shahbaz Shigri

webdesk

Aima Baig has shared adorable photos with her ‘forever date,’ Shahbaz Shigri on social media.

The couple, who announced their engagement earlier this year.

They wore color-coded outfits on the red carpet of an award show just last week.

While the duo has received a lot of positive feedback from fans, the singer is now sharing love-filled photos from the day on her Instagram account.

“Meet my forever date,” captioned Aima alongside the thread of photos she posts with Shahbaz.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official)

In the photos, Aima is wearing a red off-the-shoulder gown and her fiance, Shahbaz, is dressed in a black suit with a red tie.

Submit a Comment