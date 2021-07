KARACHI: Government employees are hoping to get nine days off for Eidul Adha this year.

The crescent moon of the month of Zil Hajj was not spotted in Saudi Arabia on Friday, according to an official Saudi government account on Twitter. So the first day of Zil Hajj will be on July 11, while Eid will fall on July 20.

According to the publication’s report, the Eid holidays in Pakistan are expected to start from Saturday, July 17.