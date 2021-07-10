Adam Levine not invited to Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s wedding

Adam Levine did not attend Gwen Stefani’s wedding to close friend Blake Shelton.

Despite their close friendship on The Voice, the singer decided to skip the wedding.

This is because Levine was reportedly on vacation with his family during Shelton’s wedding.

According to sources, the Maroon 5 singer was unaware of the event.

“Adam wasn’t invited to the wedding and was not given the heads up despite the fact that Blake and Adam used to be as close as brothers when they were both on The Voice together,” the insider said.

Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and other judges on The Voice were not present at the wedding as well.