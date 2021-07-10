PDM postpones Karachi rally till August 13th

The main opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), after detailed consultations, has decided to change the date for the Movement’s public rally in Karachi.

The PDM rally in Karachi which was due to be held on July 29 will now be held on August 13.

According to the sources, the PDM has decided to give a tough time not only to Imran Khan’s PTI government but also to the Sindh government.

The PDM leadership has also decided to raise during the rally the problems being faced by the Sindh government. It also assigned the PDM Sindh leaders with an important task.