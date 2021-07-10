Sheikh Rasheed predicts good govt-Opp ties after AJK elections

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Saturday predicted that relations between the government and the opposition would improve after the July 25 elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The minister also announced that he will accompany Prime Minister Imran Khan to Kashmir for the election campaign.

He said Imran Khan’s government will complete its five years term no matter how many times Bilawal Bhutto Zardari made statements against it.

The minister said that Imran Khan raised the Kashmir issue at the international forums.

He claimed that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is no more.

“There will be no talks with India until it takes back the August 5, 2019 decision about the status of Jammu Kashmir,” the interior minister said.

Commenting on peace in Afghanistan, Sheikh Rasheed said that Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan and will accept the decision made by the people of Afghanistan about their country’s future.

Sheikh Rasheed said that Pakistan would not let his land be used against any other country.

“The Army Chief himself is taking steps for peace in Afghanistan,” Sheikh Rasheed said. The minister also announced that Torkham border is open for those coming for the vaccination.