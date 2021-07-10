10th JCC meeting on CPEC will be held on July 16: Bajwa

The 10th meeting of the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is scheduled to be held on July 16.

Chairman, CPEC Authority Lt. Gen. (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Saturday while announcing the date of the much-awaited meeting, said the meeting would be held via video link.

10th JCC meeting on #CPEC will be held on Friday,16th July 21,via video link. Will be CO-chaired by Planning Minister Asad Umar and Vice Chairman NDRC HE Ning Jizhe.JCC is the highest decision making forum on #CPEC,reviews progress&decides on future projects #cpecmakingprogress — Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) July 10, 2021

He said the meeting would be co-chaired by Planning Minister Asad Umar and Vice Chairman National Development and Reforms Commission (NDRC) Ning Jizhe.

Normally the JCC meeting is held once a year. The 9th meeting was held in 2019 but the 10th meeting could not be scheduled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The JCC is the highest decision making forum on CPEC which reviews progress and decision making forum on the mega project, Asim Bajwa said, adding, the forum also reviews progress and decides on future projects.