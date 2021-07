Radhir Kapoor, the father of Kareena Kapoor has confirmed the name of her and Saif Ali Khan’s new born son.

He confirmed to the media that the child has been named ‘Jeh’.

“Yes, Kareena and Saif’s younger son has been named Jeh,” Radhir Kapoor said.

It was reported earlier that the couple was thinking of naming their “Mansoor”, the name of Saif Ali Khan’s father.

According to Radhir, the name was finalized just a week ago.

The Bollywood couple welcomed their second son in February this year.