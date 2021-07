Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has scheduled his departure for the US late on Saturday.

Quoting a source, the report stated the PPP Chairperson will visit New York and Washington and will schedule meetings with different delegations during a week-long stay in the US.

He will participate in an international conference, the source added. Bilawal concluded the second leg of election drive in AJK and flew to Karachi from Islamabad in a special plane.