Pakistan, China to continue to work for peace, development at the UN: Amb. Akram

Pakistan and China will continue to work hand-in-hand at the United Nations to advance the noble cause of peace and development, Pakistani Ambassador Munir Akram has said.

In a message to the UN community on the occasion of 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China, he said CPC’s founding in 1921 was a “seminal event” in world history as it has led the Chinese people from the depths of poverty and despair to the heights of achievement for which tributes must be paid to the country’s great leaders – Chairman Mao Zedong, Deng Xiaoping and President Xi Jinping.

In his message, Ambassador Akram said, “China has undergone astounding transformation and national consolidation – China’s achievement – the elimination of poverty; installation of modern infrastructure and industry, leadership in global manufacturing and trade, path breaking technological breakthroughs – are

unprecedented in the annals of history.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has said, ‘China’s success’ is something we hope to emulate in Pakistan’.

“Pakistan supports China’s efforts to safeguard world peace, reinvigorate multilateralism, preserve international order and contribute to global development.

“Our time-tested friendship with China, and the CPEC, which is the project of the BRI, provide an enduring framework for the continued strengthening of the strategic partnership between Pakistan and China.

“And, our All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership remains a strong anchor for peace, progress and prosperity”.

“Pakistan will continue to work hand-in-hand with China at the United Nations to advance the noble cause of peace and development not only for our countries but for all developing countries”, he said.