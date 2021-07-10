PSX turns bearish amid selling pressure, sheds 489 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned bearish on Friday a day after rallying over 850 points, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding 489.72 (-1.02 percent) to close at 47,563.45 points.

The market opened on a negative note and remained in the red zone throughout the session. The KSE-100 Index traded in a range of 509.1 points, showing an intraday high of 48,053.1 and a low of 47,544 points.

Among other indices, the KSE All Share Index shed 232.04 points (-0.71 percent) to close at 32,542.43 points, while All Share Islamic Index shed 181.89 points (-0.77 percent) to close at 23,302.52 points.

A total of 374 companies traded shares in the stock exchange, out of them shares of 153 closed up, shares of 213 closed down while shares of 8 companies remained unchanged. The overall market volumes increased by 30.75 million to 505.99 million shares. The number of total trades decreased by 8,048 to 151,241, and value traded decreased by Rs5.94 billion to Rs15.37 billion.

Among scrips, TPL topped the volumes with 41.99 million shares, followed by PACE (27.11 million) and WTL (25.78 million). Stocks that contributed significantly to the volumes include TPL, PACE, WTL, BYCO and PASL, which formed 26.94 percent of total volumes.

Unilever Foods witnessed maximum increase of Rs634 per share, closing at Rs16189 whereas Rafhan Maize was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs501, closing at Rs10400.

Pak Tobacco recorded a maximum decrease of Rs75 per share, closing at Rs1254.56 followed by Gatron Ind, the share prices of which decreased by Rs37.68 per share, closing at Rs473.10.

The sector wise, the index was let down by cement with 102 points, technology & communication with 79 points, oil & gas exploration companies with 48 points, fertilizer with 46 points and commercial banks with 33 points. The most points taken off the index were by TRG which stripped the index of 60 points followed by LUCK with 54 points, HUBC with 31 points, PAKT with 22 points and UNITY with 18 points.

The sectors propping up the index were investment banks/ investment companies/ securities companies with 19 points, leather & tanneries with one point, textile spinning with one point and close–end mutual fund with one point. The most points added to the index were by PSX which contributed 18 points followed by HBL with 7 points, KAPCO with 6 points, NESTLE with 5 points and FCEPL with 3 points.

According to analysts, the stock market fell by 490 points on Friday owing to selling pressure seen during the day. They said that the KSE-100 index returned to its course as after a positive session on Thursday, index remained under pressure during the day to close at 47,563 level. They said that major pressure on the index came from TRG, LUCK, KAPCO, HUBC and PAKT, as they cumulatively weighed down on the index by 214 points.