Daily Times

Your right to know Saturday, July 10, 2021


Dollar slips to Rs159.17 as rupee snaps losing streak

News Desk

Pakistan rupee appreciated against the US dollar in the interbank after four straight days on Friday and gained 16 paisas (+0.10 percent). According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the US dollar opened at Rs159.33 and closed at Rs159.17. Within the open market, the US dollar was traded at 159.50/160.30.

Overall, Pakistani rupee shed Rs1.33 against the US dollar during this week, while depreciation during the fiscal year 2021-22 has been Rs1.63. However, the local unit has so far gained Rs0.94 in the current year 2021.

Currency experts said that a substantial increase in foreign exchange reserves reported by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) a day earlier helped the local currency make gains during the day.

A day earlier the SBP reported that the foreign exchange reserves of the country increased to $24.415 billion by the week ended July 02, 2021. The foreign exchange reserves increased due to inflows of $1 billion as loan disbursement from China and $440 million from the World Bank.

Submit a Comment