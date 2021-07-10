ST on services: Sindh exempts cable operators, cuts rate for recruiters

The Sindh government has exempted sales tax on services for one year for cable TV operators within the jurisdiction of the province.

The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has issued a notification to further exempt the sales tax on services rendered by cable TV operators till June 30, 2022. The Sindh government imposed sales tax on services rendered by cable TV operators through a notification issued on June 27, 2019. However, since then the levy has been exempted. Through a new notification the exemption is further extended for one more year till June 30, 2022.

Meanwhile, the provincial government has allowed payment of sales tax on services at a reduced rate of five percent to recruiting agencies subject to terms and conditions. A notification issued by the Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) stated that the provincial government had allowed the sales tax on the services provided or rendered by the recruiting agents, as are classified under tariff heading 9805.6000 of the Second Schedule to the said Sales Tax on Services Act, 2011 and are also restricted to recruitment of persons or group of persons for employment outside Pakistan, shall be charged, levied and collected at a lower rate of 5% during the tax periods of the financial year 2021-22. This notification shall not entitle any person, whether a service provider or a service recipient, to any refund or adjustment of tax, said the provincial government, adding, this notification, if not rescinded earlier, shall stand rescinded at 23:59 hours of the 30th day of June, 2022.