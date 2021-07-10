Pakistan committed to cleaner fuels, green energy: SAPM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum and Power Tabish Gohar has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to cleaner fuels and green energy. Talking to the US Chargé d’ Affaires a.i Angela Aggeler on Friday, the SAPM gave an overview of the country’s energy sector and the endeavours of the incumbent government to reform it.

He said that the government would forge a massive addition of renewable capacity i.e. 30 percent by 2030 with 45 percent share of hydel power generation. The SAPM also underlined the importance of the gas storage facilities and said that the government is working on construction of strategic gas storages and this project would enhance the country’s capability to import gas and ensure sustainable economic growth. During the meeting, both discussed the outlook and market of the energy sector in Pakistan. During the interaction, Aggeler commended the government’s renewable energy policy and suggested that the US and Pakistan must outline the priority areas to create an enabling environment for cooperation on government-to-government basis in the petroleum and power sector.