PM discusses dialogue plan with Baloch senators

Senator Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti and Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday and discussed the political situation of the province.

The meeting discussed several matters relating to the impact of the government’s development package on the economy and the life of common man in Balochistan. The overall law and order situation in the province also came under discussion. Reports said the prime minister also discussed planned talks with angry Baloch with the visiting senators. Admiring the decision of the premier, the senators assured him of complete support in this regard.

Earlier this week, the prime minister had said that he was mulling to hold talks with angry Baloch in Balochistan so that hostile elements, including India, could not use them to spread chaos. “It is possible that they [angry Baloch] have grievances and India [can] use them to spread anarchy,” Premier Imran had said while addressing local elders, students and businessmen in Gwadar.

Separately, Prime Minister Imran Khan, in another historic step to address the public grievances, directed to link the performance report of the government officials with their efficiency to resolve the problems of the people. He suggested evaluating the performance of government officials in their ACRs by adding points based on their efforts to redress the public grievances.

On the instructions of the prime minister, a letter was issued to the Establishment Division to work out the new modalities of performance evaluation.

A statement by Prime Minister Delivery Unit (PMDU) said addressing the problems of the people is the prime responsibility of any government official. It stressed that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, an effective and prompt resolution of the grievances of the public up to their satisfaction was the best method to evaluate the performance of a government official.