COAS discusses Afghan situation with Chinese, Qatari envoys

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa discussed Afghan situation with Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong and Special Envoy of the Foreign Minister for Counter-Terrorism and Mediation of Conflict Resolution, Qatar, Dr Mutlaq Bin Majed Al-Qahtani in separate meetings on Friday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), both the dignitaries called on the army chief at General Headquarters (GHQ).

During the meeting between General Bajwa and Nong Rong, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, bilateral cooperation in various fields and update on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were discussed, said the military’s media wing.

The COAS thanked China for unwavering support extended to Pakistan during testing times of pandemic.

The Chinese ambassador appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan’s positive role in the region and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation between both countries. Meanwhile, General Bajwa appreciated the contributions and highly constructive role played by Qatar in facilitating and hosting Afghan Peace Process.

The army chief said this while talking to Dr Mutlaq Bin Majed Al-Qahtani, said the ISPR.

The army chief hoped for continuous cooperation from Qatar for ensuring peace and stability in the region, said the military’s media wing.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including recent updates on Afghan situation, facilitation of reconciliation process in Afghanistan and cooperation in various fields were discussed in detail, said the ISPR.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s consistent efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to keep working for strengthening relations between the two countries, according to the ISPR.

Earlier on Wednesday last, Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa during an official visit to Qatar called on Dr Khalid Bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, deputy prime minister and minister of state for defence affairs, and Lt Gen Ghanim Bin Shaheen Al-Ghanim, chief of staff of the Qatar Armed Forces, said a press release issued by ISPR.

During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, defence and security cooperation and regional/geopolitical environment were discussed. Gen Bajwa said that both the countries shared a great history of cordial relations and deep spirit of brotherhood, which were being transformed into an enduring partnership.

The COAS also appreciated the role of Qatar in the Afghan peace process, said the press release.

The Qatari dignitaries praised Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region.