LHC orders Punjab’s sessions judges to stay away from social media

The Lahore High Court has ordered judges of the lower judiciary to abstain from using social media. Following the approval of LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, a letter indicating a code of conduct has been sent to the district and sessions judges and judicial officers posted on ex-cadre in Punjab, asking them to refrain from using social media platforms.

They have also been barred from joining all non-governmental WhatsApp groups, according to the letter.

The new rules come days after Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti became the new LHC chief justice.

The LHC has also hinted at disciplinary action against judges who do not comply with the orders, saying that some elements in the district judiciary are tarnishing the image of the judiciary.

Judicial officers should limit their social life and district court judges should use only official WhatsApp groups, the LHC letter said.

According to the letter, action will be taken against judges who share information on unofficial WhatsApp groups. District judges will be required to send correspondence through the relevant sessions judge and high court registrar.

The letter from the LHC said that departmental action would be taken against any judge who recommends transfers of choice for district judges. The transfer of judges will be done on the basis of a system to monitor performance.

The monitoring started July 6 and will continue till July 31.

The letter warned of strict disciplinary action against judges for installing blue lights on public and private vehicles and affixing green number plates on private vehicles.

Apart from this, the letter prohibits the LHC chief justice and other judges from watching court proceedings without permission. It said that an inquiry over misconduct will be initiated if the rule is not followed.

The letter also said that judges of the district judiciary should ensure punctuality and uniformity.