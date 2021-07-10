PM decides to link ACR of government officers to redressal of public grievances

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has decided to link the Annual Confidential Report (ACR) of the government officials to the redressal of public complaints. Proposal has been given to mention the grade and number of performance of the government officials in addressing the complaints of the people in their ACRs. Circular has been issued to the establishment division under the directives of the PM to evolve the procedure. It has been said in the circular that addressing the complaints of people should be the foremost responsibility of any officer. Immediate redressal of complaints and satisfaction of people is the best criterion to judge the performance of government officers. A procedure be worked out to include the performance of government officers in the ACR.













