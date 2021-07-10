Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao pose along with Naga Chaitanya from Laal Singh Chaddha units

Naga Chaitanya Akkineni on Friday shared a photograph with actor Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and director Advait Chandan from Laal Singh Chaddha’s units. “Grateful #Bala #LaalSinghChaddha,” the actor wrote, confirming that he is part of Aamir’s upcoming manufacturing. Naga is wearing military fatigues within the picture.

This is the primary picture that includes Aamir and Kiran collectively after they introduced their divorce on Saturday. The couple had mentioned of their assertion that they may proceed to work collectively. “We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about,” the assertion had mentioned.

Naga Chaitanya performs a personality named Bala, a soldier from South India. In the picture, each Naga Chaitanya and Aamir are seen dressed like troopers. The taking pictures for the film is at the moment happening in Ladakh, and reportedly, Chaitanya will full the shoot for his half in July itself. The challenge additionally marks Chaitanya’s Bollywood debut.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks featured cult-classic Forrest Gump. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are producing the film beneath the Aamir Khan Productions banner in affiliation with Viacom18 Studios. Kareena Kapoor performs the feminine lead. The challenge is scheduled for a Christmas launch. The movie is anticipated to launch on the finish of this yr.

On the work entrance, Naga Chaitanya’s Love Story is prepared for a worldwide launch whereas his Thank You with director Vikram Ok Kumar is within the final leg of its manufacturing. Dil Raju is the producer for this love drama.