Governor invites opposition several times for negotiation on national issues

Punjab Governor, Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar, on Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) invited opposition time and again to sit with the government for consensus on different national issues.

“I support fair and transparent elections and in favour of consensus. Unfortunately, it has become the practice of losers to blame rigging. Opposition should sit with the government so that no one could allege after losing elections next time,” the governor said while addressing a presser at circuit house.

Provincial Minister, Dr Akhtar Malik, CM advisor, Javid Ansari, Chairman Punjab Aab-e- Pak Authority, Dr Shakeel and others were present on the occasion.

He informed that Prime Minister, Imran Khan was vehemently against land mafias whether they belonged to any influential group or political party, adding that the PM had ordered to take stern action against them.

Overall 10.5 million people would get clean drinking water by December this year including 7.6 lac from

Aab-e-Pak Authority’s projects and 7.5 lac with the help of non-government organizations and philanthropists, he announced adding that he had opened 11 filtration plants in the city today which had been dysfunctional, the governor stated. Around 1500 out of 3,000 water schemes have been accomplished with financial aid of US $ 50,000 from UNICEF while the government hoped to implement the remaining half by June next year, Sarwar said adding, around 50 percent of patients admitted at the hospitals were suffering from water-borne diseases.

Replying to a question, he said the government was focusing on good governance and inflation to extend relief to masses, adding that paying electricity bills and purchasing everyday commodities had become difficult for the general public. He announced to allocate more funds for women’s university Multan and pledged to resolve land issues soon.

Answering another question, he rebutted that South Punjab Secretariat Bahawalpur was being set up in IUB Abbasia Campus, adding that the Vice Chancellor, syndicate and other stakeholders would be consulted if required.

Responding to another question, Sawar informed that he had appointed 18 Vice Chancellors of different universities of Punjab on regular basis and on merit.

He appreciated Chairman Punjab Aab–e-Pak Authority, Dr Shakeel services for provision of clean drinking water to masses. Later, he unveiled the plaque of various water filtration schemes.