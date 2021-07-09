Accused remanded into police custody in Mufti Taqi Usmani attack case

Accused in an attempted knife attack on the renowned religious scholar, Mufti Taqi Usmani on Friday was handed over to police on a one day remand. A case was registered in Awami Colony police station under the section of attempted murder. The accused was presented before the court of Judicial Magistrate East. The court granted a single day remand of the accused and handed him over to the police for further interrogation. Prominent religious scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani escaped unharmed after the accused pulled a knife on him at the Darul Uloom Korangi seminary during the early hours of Thursday morning. The security officers deputed at Karachi’s Darul Uloom Korangi arrested the accused, who tried to approach Mufti Usmani. In 2019, Mufti Taqi Usmani had survived an assassination bid while his security guard and driver lost their lives in the attack. At least six unknown assailants on three motorbikes opened fire at the vehicle on the Nipa flyover when the religious scholar was on his way to nearby Baitul-Mukarram Mosque to lead the Friday prayers.













