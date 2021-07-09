Senate body prepares work plan

The Senate Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) on Friday prepared a work plan for the next eight months. The committee held here under the Chairmanship of Senator Mian Raza Rabbani, decided to take up the issues including dispute between the Provinces with reference to the distribution of water; formation and functioning of the permanent secretariat of the Council of Common Interest; to discuss the issue of the delay in the NFC Award and recommend that the said issue be taken up as an agenda item of the Council of Common Interest. Senators Dr. Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur, Gurdeep Singh, Saeed Ahmed Hashmi, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Dr. Sikandar Mandhro, Jam Mahtab Hussain Dahar, Irfan ul Haq Siddiqui and Rana Maqbool Ahmed attended the meeting, said a press release issued here. The committee also decided to take up the matter of detailed review and working of Article 158, Constitution, 1973, pertaining to the priority of requirements of natural gas; detailed review and working of Article 161, Constitution, 1973, pertaining to natural gas and hydro electric power; detailed review and working of Article 172(3), Constitution, 1973, pertaining to the share of the Provinces in the natural resources; detailed review of the decisions and status of implementation of the decisions taken by the Council of Common Interest with effect from the year, 2008; to study ways and means through which Inter-Provincial Committee can be made a vehicle of dispute identification, resolution and coordination of policy.













