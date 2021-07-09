PRCS, AJK govt launch ‘Corona Free Kashmir Initiative’

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society in collaboration with Health Department of Azad Jammu & Kashmir has launched “Corona Free Kashmir” Initiative under which public will be vaccinated through mobile vaccination units in different districts of the AJK. An inaugural ceremony of the initiative was held at Kashmir House here on Friday.

The ceremony was attended by President AJK Sardar Masood Khan, Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society Abrar ul Haq, Chairman PRCS AJK Ejaz Raza, Secretary General PRCS Dr. Adeel Nawaz, IFRC Head of Delegation Peter (Piwi) Ophoff, health care workers, officials of GoAJK, PRCS and volunteers.

Under this initiative, in the 1st phase vaccination mobile units have been established in Muzaffarabad and Mirpur, beside mobile units will also be set up in other districts of AJK. PRCS will deploy its ambulances and volunteers for the mass vaccination under this initiative.

Speaking on this occasion, AJK President Sardar Masood Khan lauded the efforts of PRCS in combating coronavirus pandemic, saying that the swift actions of the National Society played a key role in preventing the spread. He said PRCS volunteers have played an effective role in creating awareness among people against the pandemic.” The distribution of PPEs among health care workers, distribution of food and non-food items among the deserving during the pandemic were need of the hour and PRCS has always been in the forefront to help the vulnerable communities in AJK”, he added.

He paid tribute to philanthropists for helping the affected people and the government in coping with the challenge. The government, he said, was also helping the affected people from its own resources. In a statement on the occasion, PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq said that PRCS has expanded its recently launched campaign for door-to-door and mobile vaccination against Covid-19 virus in order to contain the spread of pandemic in the country. As part of the initiative, door-to-door vaccination drive is in full swing in the territorial limits of Islamabad Capital Territory and in different parts of Karachi and Rawalpindi in collaboration with government.

Abrar ul Haq said the Red Crescent Corona Care Hospital (RCCH) in Rawalpindi has selflessly served people during the pandemic wherein hundreds of Covid-19 patients were treated free of cost. He said it is a matter of great honor for the PRCS that the RCCH was designated by the government as a Mass Vaccination Centre for Covid-19 where more than 150,000 people have been vaccinated so far. “Corona Free Kashmir Initiative” is a great initiative under which PRCS and GoAJK will take all necessary measures regarding prevention and control to stop the spread of pandemic in all the districts of AJK. He said PRCS in collaboration with the Health Department of Government of Sindh and National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has opened 3 mobile Covid-19 vaccination units in Karachi. “Preparations are also underway to establish mass vaccination centers at Pakistan Red Crescent Hospitals in different districts of Punjab, Sindh, Baluchistan and Tribal areas”, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PRCS AJK Branch Ejaz Raza said that fight against the COVID19 is not over. He stressed the need to expedite the process of vaccination and appealed the citizen to get vaccinated against the virus as soon as possible. He said that AJK branch is grateful to National Headquarters for this initiative and its generous support to make Kashmir Corona free.

Earlier, the officials from the Health Department of AJK briefed the participants on “Corona Free Kashmir Initiative”.

At the end of ceremony, President AJK Sardar Masood Khan along with Chairman PRCS Abrar ul Haq, Chairman PRCS AJK Ejaz Raza and others inspected the ambulances that will be deployed by PRCS at mobile vaccination units.