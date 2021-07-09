Rights activists condemn killing of Dodo Bheel

MITHI: The fact-finding mission formed by the federal government comprising the human rights activists under the supervision of PTI MNA Dr Lal Chand Malhi, the parliamentary secretary for human rights, and Mr Chela Ram, the chairman of National Commission for Minorities and Ministry Religious Affairs and Interfaith Government of Pakistan, on Friday visited Thar.

The members of the mission during their visit to Thar also reached village Aban-Jo-Tarr and offered their condolences to the relatives of the murdered Dodo Bheel for Dodo who was killed in police torture. The relatives of the murdered coal mining workers informed the members of the delegate that the victim was subjected to the worst torture for many days by the guards of the Sindh Coal Mining company, as a result, he died after he was shifted to Civil Hospital Hospital where he died of the fatal wounds inflicted on his body.

They also shared the autopsy report which had revealed that Dodo received as many as 189 fatal injuries from a heavy blunt iron bar. They informed that as long as present SSP Mr Hassan Sardar Niazi, was allowed to run the police affairs in the district they demanded that the investigation of the murder case be handed over to another honest and efficient officer,

PTI MNA Lal Chand Malhi, who is also parliamentary secretary for Human Rights, MS Chela Ram, Sunila Ruth, the parliamentary secretary for minorities, advocate Ali Palh, Krishan Sharma, Kanwal Aijaz. Akbar Pal, Nosheen, Meherniss Baloch. Seema Sheikh, Rubina Mehboob, Dr Jaipal, Ramesh Manglan, and other activists spoke to the media persons both in Islamkot and Mithi and expressed their deep anguish and indignation over the blatant violation of the human rights and killing of Mr Bheel.

They said that the federal government had already taken strong notice and hoped that further actions would be taken in the light they would submit to the concerned offices. The members of the delegation also met with injured Ghulam Qadir Khokhar in Civil Hospital Mithi. The members of the mission also met SSP Hassan Sardar who briefed them about the gory incident. When contacted the members told Mr Niazi could not give a satisfactory briefing to them with regard to the murder and the serious allegation leveled against him by the heirs of the victim. They said that they would issue a detailed report of their findings within the next few days during a [press conference after collecting more documents and meetings with some concerned people and authorities.