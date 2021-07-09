DISCOs BoDs’ chairmen call on Hammad Azhar



Chairmen Board of Directors (BoDs) of various power distribution companies (DISCOs) called on Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the incumbent government fully empowered BoDs. Now the DISCOs have to do more work to facilitate its consumers, he said.

He informed the chairmen that experts of relevant sectors were appointed in the respective boards.

The minister said it was foremost duty of BoDs to run affairs of DISCOs efficiently.

He assured that the Power Division would fully support the BoDs.