Corona Free Kashmir initiative launched in AJK

Pakistan Red Crescent Society in collaboration with the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Department of Health has launched “Corona Free Kashmir initiative” under which AJK people would be vaccinated through mobile vaccination units in different districts of the state.

The campaign was launched after an inaugural ceremony held at Kashmir House in the federal metropolis on Friday, AJK President office said late Friday.

The ceremony was attended by President AJK Sardar Masood Khan, Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society Abrar-ul-Haq, Secretary-General PRCS, Dr Adeel Nawaz, officials of AJK Health Department, Healthcare workers, and PRCS volunteers.

Under the first phase of the initiative, vaccination mobile units have been established in Muzaffarabad and Mirpur. AJK will provide doctors and paramedics while PRCS will deploy its ambulances and volunteers for the mass vaccination under this important initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, AJK President Sardar Masood Khan while lauding the efforts of PRCS in combating the coronavirus pandemic said the swift action taken by the national society has played a key role in preventing the spread of coronavirus in AJK and other parts of Pakistan.

The President said PRCS’s AJK Chapter and its dedicated team of volunteers have also played a key role in containing the spread of the virus by distributing PPEs among the healthcare workers, providing food and non-food items to deserving people, and creating awareness among the masses about the pandemic.

“The PRCS has always been in the forefront to help the vulnerable communities in AJK”, he added.

President Khan also paid tributes to philanthropists for helping the affected people and the government in coping with the challenge. The government, he said, was also helping the affected from its own resources.

Appreciating the passion and enthusiasm of Chairman PRCS, Abrar ul Haq, the AJK President said his vast experience as a social entrepreneur has helped the PRCS to raise its profile and would give further impetus to the organizations. He expressed his deep gratitude to Abrar-ul- Haq for choosing AJK for the mass vaccination campaign and assured full support to him and his organization in this regard.

PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq has said his organization has expanded its recently launched campaign for

door-to-door and mobile vaccination against the covid-19 to contain the spread of the virus in the country.

As a part of the initiative, the mobile vaccination drive is in full swing in Islamabad Capital Territory and other parts of the country in collaboration with the government.

He said under the Corona Free Kashmir initiative, the PRCS and the AJK government would take all necessary measures to contain the spread of diseases in all 10 districts of Azad Kashmir.