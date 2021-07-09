NCOC warns of Indian Delta covid variant in the upcoming fourth wave

The National Command Operation Center (NCOC) has warned of grave concerns arising with the reports of the dangerous Indian-origin Delta Covid variant in Pakistan right when the fourth wave of the global pandemic is anticipated in the country.

NCOC said a well-worked-out strategy has been laid out that is needed to fight the fourth wave as Delta variant cases have been reported in Pakistan. This variant can potentially wreak great destruction if not timely controlled, NCOC added.

The viral variant has caused hundreds of thousands of deaths in India, the NCOC huddle noted today, adding that the people faced were tormented as hospitals ran out of oxygen supplies.

Starting July 9 till July 18, NCOC said it will ensure an intensified SOPs implementation and its practice to curb the possible fourth wave damage.

Recommendations to minimize unnecessary movements ahead of Eid ul-Adha and bar on tourism are under consideration by NCOC.

NCOC also said the vaccination against Covid for all government employees is mandatory before July 31. While for all the students above 18 years of age, the deadline to get jabbed is August 31.

From August 1, nobody will be allowed to board flights without getting their shots, NCOC said.

Separately today from the Sindh government, ahead of the potential fourth Covid wave that is feared to rage across the province, the health ministry has made it mandatory to furnish vaccine certificates for every individual in order to attend any public space including going for OPD and operations.

The Sindh health director said people with no vaccine certificates will not be allowed OPD service or medical procedures.

Secondly, Dr. Irshad Ahmed Memon said the people without these certificates will not be allowed to appear for job interviews or tests. Their entry is also barred from attending weddings and dining in restaurants, according to the Sindh health department.

Earlier in the day, NCOC chief Asad Umar said there are “clear early signs” of the fourth COVID-19 wave starting in Pakistan due to poor compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) and the spread of the Delta variant.

Umar said that he had warned two weeks back that the government’s artificial intelligence models are showing a possible emergence of the fourth wave in July.

2 weeks back I had tweeted that our artifical intelligence models are showing possible emergence of 4th wave. Now there are clear early signs of 4th wave starting. Poor sop compliance, coupled with spread of variants of concern, indian variant in particular, are the main cause. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) July 9, 2021

Umar expressed displeasure over non-compliance of the COVID-19 protocols and warned of shutting down the sectors not adhering to the directives issued by health authorities.

“Field reports are showing a complete disregard of the condition of vaccination for those attending indoor weddings and going to indoor restaurants and gyms. If the owners of these facilities do not show responsibility and ensure compliance, there will be no choice but to shut them down,” he tweeted.