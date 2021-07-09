Vaccine certificate mandatory to enter public places in Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh health ministry has made it mandatory to present vaccine certificates for every individual in order to attend any public space, including going to the OPD and operations, ahead of the potential fourth Covid wave that is expected to rage across the province.

People without vaccine certificates will not be allowed to use the OPD or undergo medical procedures, according to the Sindh health director.

People without these certificates, according to Dr. Irshad Ahmed Memon, will not be allowed to appear for job interviews or tests. According to the Sindh health department, they are also prohibited from attending weddings and dining in restaurants.

Dr. Memon went on to say that all government and private offices will ensure that candidates’ vaccine certificates are checked before they are entertained.

Separately from the national front, a total of 16,660 healthcare workers have been infected in Pakistan as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Ministry of National Health sources, the coronavirus has infected 9,960 doctors, 2,374 nurses, and 4,326 other hospital staff so far.

According to the sources, 164 healthcare workers have died while battling the deadly COVID-19 outbreak in the country.