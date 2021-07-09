IGP Islamabad briefs PM regarding couple harassment case

ISLAMABAD: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jameelur Rehman briefed the Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, about the progress made in the case of sexual harassment and illegal confinement of a couple at Islamabad’s sector E-11/2.

The IGP told the prime minister that he was keeping an eye on developments in the case so that the perpetrators of the horrific crime could be brought to justice by making a strong criminal case against them.

“All scientific methods are being used to collect evidence in the case,” he added.

The chief of the Islamabad police also briefed PM Imran about the law and order situation in the federal capital.

Meanwhile, strict security measures were put in place as three suspects in the couple’s sexual harassment case, including Usman Mirza, were produced in the court of a judicial magistrate in Islamabad on Friday.

Police sought from the court physical remand of the three men.

They have recovered the mobile phones from them which they had used to make the video of torture on the couple.

Suspects’ lawyers, however, opposed police’s demand, saying on the last hearing too, the Force had sought seven-day remand of their clients.

They said they did not want to look at what content had been uploaded on social media, but it was the police record they wanted to study.

They further said they condemned what Usman Mirza, chief suspect, was doing, how he asserted that not all those arrested in the case should be painted with the same brush.

Their hunch was that if no progress had been made then the suspects could be sent to jail on a judicial remand.

The lawyers opined that right now all proofs could be found in the video of the incident since it could be seen that two suspects Farhan and Hafiz Ataur Rehman were trying to control the main suspect in the case, Usman Mirza.

On the other hand, Islamabad police have decided to insert clauses of extortion and blackmailing in the case registered against Usman Mirza and two others after it learnt that they received Rs1.3 million from the girl in ransom.

The police have approached the law ministry for inserting more clauses in the case so that the culprits could be brought to justice.

In view of the instructions given by the prime minister, police have decided to conclude the case within one month.

The force has decided to put the names of those who are on the run on the watch list in order to stop them from fleeing abroad.