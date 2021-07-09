Slim chances of sighting the Zilhaj moon on July 10, Director Space Sciences KU

KARACHI: The Central Ruet e Hilal committee is planning a meeting on July 10 in Karachi in hopes to sight the Zilhaj moon, as Eid al-Adha is expected to fall on either July 20th or 21st.

The committee, which includes representatives from the Met Department, Suparco, the Navy, and the Religious Affairs Ministry, will meet on Saturday under the chairmanship of Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad.

Professor Javaid Iqbal, Director of Space Sciences at Karachi University, said there was no chance of seeing the new moon of Zilhaj 1442 AH on the evening of July 10 last month.

He predicted that on July 10, the new moon’s age would be only 13 hours, which would be impossible to see with the naked eye.

According to him, the chances of seeing a new moon in Peshawar are even lower than in Karachi, and the Eid moon will be visible on July 11 and Eidul Adha will be observed on July 21.